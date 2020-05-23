NEW MOBILE HEALTH TOOL MEASURES HEMOGLOBIN WITHOUT DRAWING BLOOD

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 23 maggio 2020 Researchers have developed a way to use smartphone images of a person’s eyelids to assess blood hemoglobin levels. The ability to perform one of the most common clinical lab tests without a blood draw could help reduce the need for in-person clinic visits, make it easier to monitor patients who are in critical condition, and improve care in low- and middle-income countries where access to testing laboratories is limited.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200521102110.htm