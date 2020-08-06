giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
NEW MISSIONS AND STRONGER PARTNERSHIPS: HOW U.S. EXCESS DEFENSE ARTICLES HELP PROMOTE A FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC REGION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), gio 06 agosto 2020

SLNS Samudura

On April 10, the crew of the SLNS Samudura (pictured above) helped seize nearly 300 kilos of heroin and 50 kilos of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $17 million. Last month, the SLNS Samudura’s crew was also responsible for the largest seizure in the Sri Lankan Navy’s history of 400 kilos of heroin and 100 kilos of crystal methamphetamine valued at $33.5 million.

Fonte/Source: https://www.dsca.mil/news-media/news-archive/new-missions-and-stronger-partnerships-how-us-excess-defense-articles-help

