NEW MEMBERS TO BE APPOINTED TO CLEANBC CLIMATE COUNCIL

The Province will be appointing three new members to the independent Climate Solutions Council to provide advice to government on meeting B.C.’s climate and clean economy goals through CleanBC programs and actions.

“I want to thank the incoming members of the Climate Solutions Council, who bring strong skills and experience to support their commitment to building a cleaner, stronger future for everyone in B.C.,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “I’d also like to thank outgoing members for their major contributions and the expertise they brought to the council. Their efforts and willingness to collaborate strengthened our CleanBC plan as we work to combat climate change and build a more resilient and sustainable economy.”

New council members will include Toni Boot, mayor, Summerland; Arjun Singh, city councillor, Kamloops; and Scott Maloney, vice-president of environment, Teck Resources Limited. Outgoing council members include Josie Osborne, former mayor of Tofino and now minister of municipal affairs; Tom Syer, vice-president of stakeholder relations, TC Energy; and Lee Brain, mayor, Prince Rupert.

“The Climate Solutions Council welcomes our newest members. They bring important perspectives to our discussions on quickly moving to a clean and competitive economy,” said Colleen Giroux-Schmidt, co-chair, B.C.’s Climate Solutions Council, and vice-president of corporate relations, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. “We look forward to continuing our work to help address climate change and providing strong, independent advice to government on meeting our climate goals.”

British Columbia’s Climate Solutions Council provides advice to government on actions and policies that can contribute to carbon pollution reductions and sustainable economic development. The council includes members from First Nations, environmental organizations, industry, academia, youth, labour and local government.

CleanBC is a pathway to a more prosperous, balanced and sustainable future. It supports government’s commitment to climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets and build a cleaner, stronger economy for everyone.

Toni Boot, mayor, Summerland; member of Climate Solutions Council –

“It’s an honour to join the Climate Solutions Council to contribute to building a cleaner, better future for people in communities across our province through independent analysis and advice. I’ve dedicated a significant amount of my professional work to increasing sustainability and climate action at a local level and I look forward to bringing that experience to the council table.”

Arjun Singh, councillor, City of Kamloops; member of Climate Solutions Council –

“Climate action has been a critical part of my work at the City of Kamloops and through my role as a past president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) and chair of the UBCM Special Climate Action Committee. I look forward to working with members of the Climate Solutions Council to build on their work providing independent advice to government on CleanBC and a clean economy.”

