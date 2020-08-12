mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXVII N. 15 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

NUMBER OF SMES REGISTERED RISES BY 12% AT THE END OF JUNE…

LET’S UNLEASH YOUTH POTENTIAL

ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT : REQUEST FOR A 12-MONTH STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

LA GENEROSITà CHE CAMBIA LE VITE NELLA TERRA DI GESù

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 12, 2020

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

Agenparl
Image default
Home » NEW MEDICAL CARE CENTRE APPROVED

NEW MEDICAL CARE CENTRE APPROVED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 12 agosto 2020

MEDIA RELEASE

Published: 12 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

A proposed new outreach medical service to provide mobile care to disadvantaged community members, including homeless and vulnerable people, has received Council approval.

Council today approved a Community Care Centre to be located at 264 Grafton St, Cairns North, which will be used as a home base and office by Wheels of Wellness nurses and administration staff.

The site has an area of 1,012 square metres, has two existing buildings and some car parking.

The proposed service also hopes to assist marginalised community members through the delivery of services for social and emotional wellbeing, mental health, and chronic diseases.

Training rooms will be used for education in general hygiene, food and nutrition, while existing treatment rooms will also be used for consultant doctors.

No medication stored on site.



EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

my cairns
DOWNLOAD IT FREE

EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

DOWNLOAD IT FREE






Last updated: 12 August 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/medical-centre

Post collegati

CAIRNS RATEPAYERS PAYING AMONG THE LOWEST RATES

Redazione

GRANT TO FUND NEW CAIRNS FESTIVAL ACTIVATION

Redazione

NEW MEDICAL CARE CENTRE APPROVED

Redazione

POLICY TO HELP ‘MUM AND DAD’ INVESTORS

Redazione

PROGRAM TO REPLACE WATER MAINS

Redazione

NEW COMMITTEE STRUCTURE WILL IMPROVE OUTCOMES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More