NEW MEDICAL CARE CENTRE APPROVED

Published: 12 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

A proposed new outreach medical service to provide mobile care to disadvantaged community members, including homeless and vulnerable people, has received Council approval.

Council today approved a Community Care Centre to be located at 264 Grafton St, Cairns North, which will be used as a home base and office by Wheels of Wellness nurses and administration staff.

The site has an area of 1,012 square metres, has two existing buildings and some car parking.

The proposed service also hopes to assist marginalised community members through the delivery of services for social and emotional wellbeing, mental health, and chronic diseases.

Training rooms will be used for education in general hygiene, food and nutrition, while existing treatment rooms will also be used for consultant doctors.

No medication stored on site.