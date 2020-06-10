mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

SUI SOCIAL DEL MINISTERO DELL’ISTRUZIONE PARTE #ILRIPASSONE, UN AIUTO A TUTTI I…

COMMISSION FOR COUNTERING EXTREMISM LAUNCHES A LEGAL REVIEW TO EXAMINE EFFECTIVENESS OF…

FASSINO: “LA TURCHIA RISPETTI I DIRITTI CIVILI E POLITICI”

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS HAAVISTO TO ATTEND EASTERN PARTNERSHIP FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING

DL RILANCIO: MANDELLI (FI), ESTENSIONE FLAT TAX SIA DEFINITIVA

ANPAL: SERRACCHIANI (PD), GOVERNO USI POTERE VIGILANZA E SUPERI STALLO

AFRICA ED EUROPA, UNITE DALLA DIFESA DELLA DIGNITà UMANA E DEI POPOLI

COVID, PM DI BERGAMO SENTIRANNO COME PERSONA INFORMATA IL PREMIER CONTE

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE DIFESA, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – GIOVEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA…

KONING BEëDIGT AMBASSADEURS

Agenparl

NEW MATERIAL TACKLES HARMFUL FUNGI

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), mer 10 giugno 2020

Fungi cause fatal diseases in humans, animals and crops, and spoil products and materials. This has led to an antifungals/fungicide industry worth around US$30bn (AUD$43bn) globally.

La Trobe Institute of Molecular Science Professor David Winkler is a co-author of a paper published recently in Science Advances that describes how the team developed innovative polymer materials that passively block fungal attachment to surfaces, negating the need for potentially harmful fungicides or other bioactive chemicals.

“The practical applications for these new materials are potentially very broad, including coatings for implanted medical protheses to make them more resistant to harmful fungi, and replacement of chemical fungicides in agrochemical formulations by passive materials like these polymers” said Professor Winkler, who holds a joint appointment with Nottingham.

The team identified polymers that resist the attachment of several types of fungi. They screened hundreds of (meth)acrylate polymers, identifying several that reduce attachment of the human pathogen Candida albicans, the crop pathogen Botrytis cinerea, and other fungi. Specific chemical features of the non-toxic polymers, identified by machine learning, were associated with weak fungal attachment.

The team developed a formulation with these materials suitable for inkjet-based 3D printing. Printed voice-prosthesis components, such as those used in patients who have had a tracheotomy, showed reduction in C. albicans biofilm up to 100 per cent compared with commercial materials. Spray-coated leaf surfaces also resisted fungal infection and displayed no plant toxicity. A similar approach against bacterial pathogens is also now being developed for a catheter coating to prevent infections in patients.

The lead investigator on the paper, Professor Simon Avery from the School of Life Sciences at the University said: “This is the first high-throughput study of polymer chemistries resisting fungal attachment.

“Our industry engagement to date has highlighted a clear need for a new approach to control fungi and the major socioeconomic problems that they cause, as the value of existing strategies using bioactives (antifungals, fungicides) is eroded by growing antifungal resistance and regulations.

“This passive, anti-attachment technology addresses this need. We have been able to show that different polymers are effective in resisting diverse fungi that have broad socio-economic impacts.”

Media Contact: Kathryn Powley | | 9479 3491 | 0456 764 371

Fonte/Source: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2020/release/new-material-tackles-harmful-fungi

Post collegati

NEW MATERIAL TACKLES HARMFUL FUNGI

Redazione

LA TROBE RISES IN GLOBAL QS RANKINGS

Redazione

LA TROBE UNIVERSITY STATEMENT

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF WELL-DEFINED MECHANOCHROMIC POLYMERS BASED ON A RADICAL-TYPE MECHANOCHROMOPHORE BY RAFT POLYMERIZATION: LIVING RADICAL POLYMERIZATION FROM A POLYMERIZATION INHIBITOR

Redazione

MOLECULAR UNDERSTANDING FOR LARGE DEFORMATIONS OF SOFT BOTTLEBRUSH POLYMER NETWORKS

Redazione

COST-EFFECTIVE MATERIALS DISCOVERY: BAYESIAN OPTIMIZATION ACROSS MULTIPLE INFORMATION SOURCES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More