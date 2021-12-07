(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 The U.S. Commercial Service helps American companies succeed in foreign markets.
Plan your business expansion for 2022. Check out our market intelligence to learn about opportunities in foreign countries. They are produced by U.S. Commercial Service trade experts at U.S. embassies and consulates
Renewable Energy – Hydrogen Sector Focus
Other Sectors
Trade Winds Forum & Mission
Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE
March 6-8, 2022
Central America Trade Mission and Business Conference
Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras & Panama
March 27-April 1, 2022
Updated Country Commercial Guide (CCG) for IRAQ and other countries
The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the
U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.
U.S. Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 U.S. cities and in more than 75 markets
help U.S. companies get started in exporting or increase sales to global markets.
If you are ready to begin exporting or expand to additional global markets,
