martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

NON DIMENTICARE L’OBIETTIVO DELLA COPERTURA SANITARIA GLOBALE

LITHUANIA’S AMBASSADOR J. RAGUCKIENė PRESENTS HER LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO DEPUTY MINISTER…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER CONGRATULATES UNITED STATES ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS EARLY ACTION IN BANGLADESH IN ANTICIPATION OF SEVERE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXIV N. 21 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE ANALITICA SULLE MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI IN CORSO E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXIV N. 20 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 509 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CLVII N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 303 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » NEW INTERNAL AUDITING DIRECTOR APPOINTED

NEW INTERNAL AUDITING DIRECTOR APPOINTED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAPE TOWN (SOUTH AFRICA), mar 07 luglio 2020

CPUT has appointed Driekie van Dyk to the position of Director: Internal Audit.

Van Dyk, who took up the post on June 1, completed a Bachelor of Accounting degree at Stellenbosch University as the first step towards qualifying as a Chartered Accountant.  

She then joined PwC to complete her articles and spent five years at the Stellenbosch office. 

In 2004 Van Dyk started at TFG (The Foschini Group) in the internal audit department, where she held various positions.  During her time at TFG, she obtained two additional audit certifications and a Master’s degree in Computer Auditing. 

“Internal auditing is an independent assurance activity designed to add value and improve an organisation’s operations. This involves identifying the risks that could keep CPUT from achieving its goals, making sure CPUT’s leaders know about these risks and proactively recommending improvements to help reduce the risks.  In short, internal auditing helps to improve and protect CPUT for generations to come.”

 Van Dyk said she has always been interested in general business and commerce. 

“Internal audit provided opportunities to learn about all aspects of business, from governance to operations.  This was particularly interesting in the fast-moving fashion industry.”  

 She enjoys endurance sports such as long distance running and triathlons and tries to combine this with travel. 

“The lockdown enticed me to explore a few new activities, including baking and gardening.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.cput.ac.za/newsroom/news/article/4036/new-internal-auditing-director-appointed

Post collegati

NEW INTERNAL AUDITING DIRECTOR APPOINTED

Redazione

CRANFIELD ACADEMICS CALL FOR ‘FIVE CAPITALS’ APPROACH TO GLOBAL RESILIENCE

Redazione

VOLKSWAGEN COMPLETES FINAL AUDIT UNDER THIRD PARTIAL CONSENT DECREES WITH U.S. AUTHORITIES

Redazione

CURSUS AUDIT COMPTABLE ET FINANCIER

Redazione

MANAGING THE RISKS OF PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING: TOWARD SUSTAINABILITY

Redazione

INTERNAL KINEMATICS OF OUTER FIELDS IN GLOBULAR CLUSTERS: THE LAST PIECE OF THE MULTI-POPULATION PUZZLE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More