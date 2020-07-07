NEW INTERNAL AUDITING DIRECTOR APPOINTED

(AGENPARL) – CAPE TOWN (SOUTH AFRICA), mar 07 luglio 2020

CPUT has appointed Driekie van Dyk to the position of Director: Internal Audit.

Van Dyk, who took up the post on June 1, completed a Bachelor of Accounting degree at Stellenbosch University as the first step towards qualifying as a Chartered Accountant.

She then joined PwC to complete her articles and spent five years at the Stellenbosch office.

In 2004 Van Dyk started at TFG (The Foschini Group) in the internal audit department, where she held various positions. During her time at TFG, she obtained two additional audit certifications and a Master’s degree in Computer Auditing.

“Internal auditing is an independent assurance activity designed to add value and improve an organisation’s operations. This involves identifying the risks that could keep CPUT from achieving its goals, making sure CPUT’s leaders know about these risks and proactively recommending improvements to help reduce the risks. In short, internal auditing helps to improve and protect CPUT for generations to come.”

Van Dyk said she has always been interested in general business and commerce.

“Internal audit provided opportunities to learn about all aspects of business, from governance to operations. This was particularly interesting in the fast-moving fashion industry.”

She enjoys endurance sports such as long distance running and triathlons and tries to combine this with travel.

“The lockdown enticed me to explore a few new activities, including baking and gardening.”