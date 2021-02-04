giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Breaking News

IL CARDINALE BO: L’UNICA VIA PERCORRIBILE PER IL MYANMAR è LA RICONCILIAZIONE

CIVIL NEWS: NEW CIVIL APPLICATION FIXER SERVICE LAUNCHED

HIGHWAYS ENGLAND WELCOMES BUSINESS SIGN-UP TO A303 STONEHENGE SCHEME

PADRE MONGE: RECUPERIAMO LA “MISTICA DELLA FRATERNITà”

FRANCESCO: IL SILENZIO DELLA PANDEMIA APRA A UN CANTO NUOVO DI FRATERNITà

GOVERNO, AL VIA LE CONSULTAZIONI OGGI ALLE 15,30 SI CHIUDERANNO SABATO

LOMBARDI: LA MISSIONE DI RADIO VATICANA A SERVIZIO DEL PAPA

GOVERNO, CONTE: IO OSTACOLO? SABOTATORI SONO ALTROVE, AUSPICO ESECUTIVO POLITICO E SOLIDO

CONTE, DI MAIO: GRAZIE PER LE SUE PAROLE, M5S CONTINUERA’ AD ESSERE…

‘PER UNA FRATELLANZA UMANA’, UN LIBRO A DUE ANNI DA ABU DHABI

Agenparl

NEW INSENSITIVE HIGH-ENERGY DENSE BIOPOLYMERS FROM GIANT REED CELLULOSIC FIBERS: SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION, AND NON-ISOTHERMAL DECOMPOSITION KINETICS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

The aim of this research was the valorization of giant reed as an alternative bioresource material to produce new promising energetic biopolymers based on carbamated and nitrated ordinary cellulose and microcrystalline cellulose (COCN and CMCCN). The physicochemical features, chemical structures, crystallinity indexes and the thermal behavior of the obtained materials were determined and compared to those of nitrated cellulose and cellulose microcrystals (OCN and MCCN) prepared from the same plant. Experimental findings proved the successful surface modification approach followed to produce the insensitive energetic COCN and CMCCN with excellent features such as nitrogen content of 14.71% and 16.12%, and density of 1.692 g/cm3 and 1.710 g/cm3, respectively, which are better than those of unmodified biopolymers nitrates. In addition, a kinetic study performed by isoconversional integral methods based on non-isothermal DSC data showed that the newly designed energetic COCN and CMCCN present good thermal stability with slightly lower Arrhenius parameters than the common OCN. This work provides a suitable pathway to develop new insensitive high-energy dense biopolymers from a prominent alternative giant reed bioresource for potential application in advanced energetic formulations.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/w1wxB5sdgzU/D0NJ05484D

Post collegati

SINGLE-LAYER POLYMERIC TETRAOXA[8]CIRCULENE MODIFIED BY S-METALS: TOWARD STABLE SPIN QUBITS AND NOVEL SUPERCONDUCTORS

Redazione

NEW INSENSITIVE HIGH-ENERGY DENSE BIOPOLYMERS FROM GIANT REED CELLULOSIC FIBERS: SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION, AND NON-ISOTHERMAL DECOMPOSITION KINETICS

Redazione

TRANSPARENCY DATA: GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT CARD HMT SPEND GREATER THAN £500: OCTOBER 2020

Redazione

CORRECTION: WHEN MAYO FALLS SHORT (CTR ≫ 1): THE USE OF CUMULATIVE CHAIN LENGTH DISTRIBUTION DATA IN THE DETERMINATION OF CHAIN TRANSFER CONSTANTS (CTR) FOR RADICAL POLYMERIZATIONS

Redazione

“STUDI E DOCUMENTI” N. 30 – QUADERNI AUTISMO N. 5

Redazione

TRANSPARENCY DATA: DCMS: SENIOR OFFICIALS’ BUSINESS EXPENSES AND HOSPITALITY, 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More