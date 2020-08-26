NEW INITIATIVE IN BRADFORD SOUTH TO TACKLE ILLEGAL AND DANGEROUS PARKING

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 26 agosto 2020

A new initiative has been launched in Bradford South to tackle illegal and dangerous parking.

Bradford South NPT has teamed up with Bradford Council to work together to combat dangerous parking in the Station Road area of Wyke.

The aim of the operation is to advise and educate drivers about parking in the double white line system which blocks the narrow road by the Judy Woods entrance. Parking here makes the road unsafe for pedestrians, drivers and horse riders who use the road, linking Wyke with Norwood Green.

Drivers of vehicles are advised it is an offence under S36 Road Traffic Act 1988 to stop or park in an area where double white lines are present whether solid or broken on your side of the road.

These markings are present to prevent parking in the area where the narrow road and tight bends cause visibility issues. There are often children and dogs in the area and may not be seen between parked vehicles which risks collisions, injury or worse.

A/Inspector Kerry Feathers of Bradford South NPT, said: “Understandably the woods are popular with those wishing to visit a beauty spot, exercise and take dogs for a walk, however the safety of everyone must remain a priority. “Visitors are reminded that other entrances to Judy Woods do exist both at Norwood Green from Sowden Lane, and Meadway at Woodside. “We are working closely with the council to speak to drivers and repeat offenders to park sensibly and be conscious of the visibility which may be impaired, and help to keep one another safe. Anyone found to be illegally parking will be given a £100 fine and three penalty points. “We would like to thank everyone who is parking legally and sensibly and keeping everyone safe.”

Anyone with any information about dangerous parking or any other anti-social behaviour, is asked to contact the team via 101 or information can be passed to the police via the West Yorkshire Police website.

