NEW HILL DICKINSON SINGAPORE OFFICE HEAD TO DRIVE FUTURE GROWTH

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 30 luglio 2020 Despite the severe disruption to the markets created by the pandemic, Singapore remains one of the world’s most vibrant maritime…
Related Stories
- Contango trades shield oil majors from epic losses
- Seafarers close to breaking point, warns shipmanager
- Navios Acquisition takes on container assets as tanker profits boom
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133309/New%20Hill%20Dickinson%20Singapore%20office%20head%20to%20drive%20future%20growth?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss