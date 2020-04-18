NEW FREE PROGRAM FOR LEADERS IN LOCKDOWN

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (VICTORIA -AUSTRALIA), sab 18 aprile 2020

Open to everyone, the La Trobe Business School Leadership Professional Development Program is run by leading business academics and alumni from the University’s MBA program who are volunteering their time to help the wider community.

The La Trobe Business School has invited some of the University’s key partners including The Australian Ballet and NORTH Link to participate in the program.

MBA Program Director Dr Geraldine Kennett said she hoped individuals and business owners would see the course as a valuable way to equip themselves with new skills and professional development during the COVID-19 economic slowdown.

“These are challenging times for any organisation, and as a community leader La Trobe wants to do what we can to help our communities and leaders adapt to meet the demands they are now facing,” Dr Kennett said.

“Participants in our three-module, 12-hour program will connect with peers from other organisations to share thoughts, experiences and develop ongoing mutually beneficial relationships. They will gain knowledge, skills and capabilities required to lead an organisation or team in these uncertain times,” she said.

“We want participants to understand their personal leadership style, strengths and gaps. We want them to understand their team’s dynamics and identify forthcoming challenges. But most of all we want them to be able to apply creative problem-solving and critical-thinking skills to the situations they’re facing right now,” Dr Kennett said.

La Trobe Business School Honorary Associate, Dr Susan Inglis, is among the academics and alumni who stepped forward to help run the program.

“I had some free time and was wanting to give back to others who may be doing it tough,” said Dr Inglis, a former Professor of Practice who teaches on the MBA.

“It’s been a privilege to volunteer my skills to help design this program. As a La Trobe alumni and staff member, I feel a close connection with the University’s values of assisting our community – this is such a practical way to do so,” she said.

Australian Ballet Executive Director Libby Christie said the Ballet was extremely grateful to La Trobe University for creating the new program.

“This thoughtful and generous offer makes it possible for our people at The Australian Ballet to make productive use of this difficult time thanks to a really valuable professional development opportunity. Thank you to our great partners at LTU,” Ms Christie said

Chris James, director of NORTH Link, the economic development network in Melbourne’s North, and La Trobe MBA Experiential Learning Partner, praised the initiative.

“La Trobe University is demonstrating strong community leadership during this crisis by sharing its intellectual capital with the Melbourne’s North community, including affected businesses,” Mr James said.

“The Leadership Professional Development Program will be of great benefit to business in navigating the disruption caused by COVID-19.”

Peter McDougall, Chief Executive of partner organisation the Northern Football Netball League, which is located at the La Trobe Sport Park, and his staff have enrolled.

“As a leading community sporting organisation, it is important that the NFNL and our staff are leaders in all areas,” Mr McDougall said.

“It makes sense for myself and all NFNL staff to participate in this program which will certainly help my staff to upskill their leadership qualities to assist our clubs during difficult times now, and into the future.”

La Trobe’s Master of Business Administration has a practical, industry-focused approach, with core subjects co-designed and co-delivered by industry partners Mercer, Accenture and VEOHRC. Through the United Nations-backed ‘Principles for Responsible Management Education’ (PRME), participants gain the skills and knowledge to balance economic and sustainability outcomes. Our highly ranked MBA embraces flexible learning for professionals to study around work and lifestyle commitments.

Registrations are open.

