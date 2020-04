(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (National Geographic Society) Scientists have long opposed the idea that dinosaurs lived in aquatic habitats. Now, an international team of researchers, supported by the National Geographic Society, has discovered unambiguous evidence that Spinosaurus aegyptiacus, the longest predatory dinosaur known to science, was aquatic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/ngs-nfr042920.php