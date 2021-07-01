(AGENPARL) – gio 01 luglio 2021 Together we move forward

NEW: food waste recycling is now mandatory at your business

As of July 1, 2021, businesses and commercial properties in the unincorporated areas of Sacramento County and in the City of Sacramento that subscribe to 2 cubic yards or more per week of garbage and recycling services, combined, are required by State law to separate organic material from their garbage for recycling.

Organic material includes food waste, food-soiled paper, green waste/landscaping trimmings and untreated wood (no paint, no stain, etc.).

This law affects all business types, not just those that sell food. Visit [WasteRightSac.com](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d0) for more information on how to comply.

The City and County of Sacramento hosted a webinar to provide information to businesses and commercial properties about the new mandatory organics recycling laws. The recording is available online [here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d1) (passcode: gG49TH^C).

Please contact your franchised waste hauler for more information or visit [WasteRightSac.com](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d2)

These resources are specific to businesses located in the City of Sacramento and unincorporated areas of Sacramento County. If you are unsure if your business is in the City or unincorporated areas of Sacramento County, visit the [County’s Parcel Viewer](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d3) to find out before submitting forms.

TRANSLATED VIDEOS: Organic Material Recycling Regulations

Information on the new law has been translated in the below videos:

– [English](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d5)

– [Spanish](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d6)

– [Vietnamese](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d7)

– [Chinese](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d8)

Get Help Now

We’re all in this together and the City of Sacramento is here to help:

City Small Business Hotline

916-808-7196

[cityofsacramento.org/biz-webinars](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23b6510,2590efb,25920d9)

🔊 Listen to this