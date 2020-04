(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (University of Oregon) Conservation efforts for the African forest elephant have been hindered by how little is known the large animal, according to researchers. In a new study, an international team of researchers now estimates that the population of the species is 40 to 80% smaller than previously thought.

