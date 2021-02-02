martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
NEW FINANCING INSTRUMENTS IN ADDITION TO CONCESSIONAL LOANS FOR SMES

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW (RUSSIA), mar 02 febbraio 2021

The Roadmap for the Development of Funding for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in 2021–2022 prepared by the Bank of Russia taking into account the proposals received from the business community includes the improvement of traditional credit instruments rendering financial support to SMEs, as well as the promotion of those that have emerged relatively recently.

Work will continue to streamline the provisioning and assessment of borrowers for banks providing loans to SMEs, as well as to improve the efficiency of concessional SME lending programmes. A number of measures are planned to introduce the latest technologies into the activities of SMEs: special attention will be paid to the development of the Faster Payments System for small and medium-sized businesses.

Another important task will be to provide entrepreneurs with access to financing through crowdinvesting platforms, and support for business entry to the stock market will also continue.

A pilot project to conduct factoring transactions with SMEs via factoring platforms is planned for the end of 2021 in an online format.

Fonte/Source: http://www.cbr.ru/eng/press/event/?id=9533

