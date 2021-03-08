NEW EU-FUNDED RESEARCH AIMS TO HELP POLICYMAKERS PROTECT INTERSEX PEOPLE BETTER

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 08 marzo 2021 People born with sex characteristics that fail to fit into the typical definitions of male or female often face a lifetime of marginalisation, discrimination and social exclusion. They are also often subjected to potentially harmful surgical procedures. But new EU-funded research aims to change this by providing policymakers with fact-based information about the intersex experience.

Fonte/Source: http://ec.europa.eu/research/infocentre/article_en.cfm?id=/research/headlines/news/article_21_03_08_en.html?infocentre&item=Infocentre&artid=54366