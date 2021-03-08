lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
Breaking News

NEW EU-FUNDED RESEARCH AIMS TO HELP POLICYMAKERS PROTECT INTERSEX PEOPLE BETTER

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 08 marzo 2021 People born with sex characteristics that fail to fit into the typical definitions of male or female often face a lifetime of marginalisation, discrimination and social exclusion. They are also often subjected to potentially harmful surgical procedures. But new EU-funded research aims to change this by providing policymakers with fact-based information about the intersex experience.

NUOVO STUDIO FINANZIATO DALL’UE PER AIUTARE I RESPONSABILI DELLE POLITICHE A PROTEGGERE MEGLIO LE PERSONE INTERSESSUALI

NEW EU-FUNDED RESEARCH AIMS TO HELP POLICYMAKERS PROTECT INTERSEX PEOPLE BETTER

NOWE BADANIE FINANSOWANE ZE śRODK&OACUTE;W UE POMOżE DECYDENTOM POLITYCZNYM LEPIEJ CHRONIć OSOBY INTERSEKSUALNE

NEUE EU-FINANZIERTE FORSCHUNG HILFT ENTSCHEIDUNGSTR&AUML;GERN, INTERSEXUELLE MENSCHEN BESSER ZU SCH&UUML;TZEN

