NEW ENGLAND ARMY ENGINEERS RECEIVE NEW COMMANDER

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 09 luglio 2020

Col. John A. Atilano II became the 38th commander of New England-based Army engineers during a change of command ceremony today at the district’s Concord headquarters. He assumed leadership from Col. William M. Conde.

“I am honored to command the New England District,” Atilano said. “These are unprecedented times in our nation’s history, but I know we can overcome any obstacle in our way because that’s what the Corps does every day! I am proud to join the extremely talented team of professionals in the New England District as we work together engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges.”

Atilano takes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ responsibilities in the New England District’s six-state region, which covers a 66,000 square mile region. In this role, Atilano will lead Corps efforts in environmental restoration programs, shoreline protection, studies concerning water supply and quality, dredge material disposal, and comprehensive studies of regional river basins to name a few. Ongoing projects challenges he’ll lead include regulatory activities, navigation and dredging, environmental restoration, clean up at former defense sites and other issues.

A native of Sacramento, California, Atilano is a graduate of the University of San Francisco with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior. He also holds four master’s degrees: Public Policy Administration; Public Administration; Military Art and Science; and Joint Campaign Planning and Strategy. Among his awards and decorations are the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Conde, who has led the district for the past three years, will retire from the Army on Nov. 30, 2020, with more than 30 years of service to the nation. “It has been an absolute honor to serve with and for our New England District Teammates and all our Regional Partners,” Conde said. “I could not be more proud of what this District has accomplished over the past three years and they haven’t missed a step during the past four months as the Team delivered the program for the Region and the Nation.”

The Corps’ mission is to support the Nation, serve U.S. military units worldwide with first-rate facilities, provide engineering support for the Soldier in the field, and act as an implementing agent of national water resource policy. Water resource programs deal primarily with flood damage reduction, navigation, water supply, regulation of activities affecting U.S. waters and wetlands and the operation and maintenance of completed projects to include the Cape Cod Canal.

For information (and photos) about the District and its new Commander, visit the website at http://www.nae.usace.army.mil/.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2268755/new-england-army-engineers-receive-new-commander/