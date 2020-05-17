domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
Breaking News

MUSEI VATICANI. IL RESTAURO CHE SVELA L’ULTIMO RAFFAELLO

DECRETO-LEGGE DETENZIONI DOMICILIARI E DIFFERIMENTI PENA: PROSEGUE ESAME E AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN…

SPECIFIC CONTRIBUTION OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC TOWARD NEW GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AID

ENERGY SECURITY AND SLOVAKIA´S PRESIDENCY IN THE COUNCIL OF THE EU ALSO…

SLOBODNíK RECEIVED GERMAN BUNDESTAG MPS

SLOBODNíK AND HIS US COUNTERPART DISCUSS DEVELOPMENTS IN UKRAINE

WORKING VISIT OF STATE SECRETARY IGOR SLOBODNíK TO OECD

STATEMENT ON TRANSFER OF POWERS IN THE AREA OF NATIONAL COORDINATION OF…

STATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK…

STATE SECRETARY KORčOK RECEIVES THE DESIGNATED AMBASSADOR OF FINLAND

Agenparl

NEW ECONOMIC REFORMS OFFER A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO INDIA’S SPACE AND ATOMIC CAPABILITIES TO REALIZE THEIR FULL POTENTIAL: DR JITENDRA SINGH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

New economic reforms offer a unique opportunity to India’s Space and Atomic capabilities to realize their full potential: Dr Jitendra Singh

Posted On:
17 MAY 2020 7:16PM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that the 20 Lakh Crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi in the wake of COVID pandemic, will, among other things, promote affordable cancer treatment using medical Isotopes and envisages to establish an exclusive reactor in PPP (Public-Private-Participation) mode, under the aegis of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

Describing the economic package as innovative, futuristic and bold, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also MoS In-Charge Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, said that for over six decades, India’s Space technology and Atomic Energy operated behind a shroud of secrecy and it became virtually a taboo to plan anything new or out – of -box, and continued with what was already going on in a limited sphere.

 

He said, for the first time under Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, the Department of Atomic Energy has got an opportunity to realize its applications in diverse areas and for the benefit of our day-to-day life. Dr Jitendra Singh said, the production of medical isotopes in India will not only offer the option of affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases, but will also come to the service of humanity across the world. Similarly, he said, the other atomic energy related reforms in the package relate to the use of radiation technology for food preservation and prolongation of shelf life. This know-how, he said, is available with our scientists but the promotion of radiation technology in PPP mode is being done for the first time.

As far as space is concerned, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that the economic package has put across reforms for accommodating private sector in Space/ISRO working thus providing a level playing field for private companies in satellite launching and related activities. In addition, a significant decision is to allow liberal geo-spatial policy for providing remote sensing data to technical entrepreneurs, he added.

The new economic reforms, said Dr Jitendra Singh, offer a unique opportunity to India’s Space and Atomic capabilities to realize their full potential.

            <><><><><>

VG/SNC

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 27

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1624746

Post collegati

NEW ECONOMIC REFORMS OFFER A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO INDIA’S SPACE AND ATOMIC CAPABILITIES TO REALIZE THEIR FULL POTENTIAL: DR JITENDRA SINGH

Redazione

STATEMENT BY MINISTER CHAGGER ON THE INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST HOMOPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA AND BIPHOBIA

Redazione

EL GOBIERNO REGIONAL PIDE AL EJECUTIVO CENTRAL LA CREACIóN DE UN “INSTRUMENTO JURíDICO DE COGOBERNANZA” PARA ATAJAR UN POSIBLE REBROTE DE COVID -19

Redazione

BILANCIO SMART PER LA FASE 1 DEL COMUNE

Redazione

A SMITHSONIAN CURATOR REEVALUATES THE INCREDIBLE LEGACY OF MICHAEL JORDAN

Redazione

RIAPERTURA DI TUTTE LE ATTIVITà ECONOMICHE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More