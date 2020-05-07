NEW E-BIKES DELIVERED TO HELP POLICE RIDE DOWN HARD TO REACH CRIMINALS, HUDDERSFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 07 maggio 2020

Pedal powered PCSO’s have taken delivery of new wheels to help them catch hard to reach criminals in the Huddersfield area.

Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team have been given two new electric bicycles for patrolling in the Almondbury, Newsome and Lindley Wards thanks to funding from Newsome Ward Kirklees councillors.

