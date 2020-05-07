giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

ARGENTINA: PER I “CURAS VILLEROS’ LA PANDEMIA STA COLPENDO DURAMENTE I QUARTIERI…

GIUSTIZIA, CENTRODESTRA PRESENTA MOZIONE DI SFIDUCIA AL MINISTRO BONAFEDE

RINVIATE LE BEATIFICAZIONI PREVISTE PER MAGGIO E GIUGNO

ASVIS: L’EUROPA ESCA PIù FORTE DALLA CRISI, NON CONTA SOLO IL PIL

FASE2, RENZI: SOVIETIZZARE ITALIA? NO, GRAZIE

REGOLARIZZAZIONE IMMIGRATI, CRIMI: SOLUZIONE NON È’ QUESTA

COMUNICATO: SPORT E COVID 19, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA CON IL MINISTRO…

I VESCOVI COREANI: AGIRE ORA PER CONTRASTARE I DANNI ALL’AMBIENTE

DECRETO-LEGGE GIOCHI OLIMPICI E PARALIMPICI INVERNALI MILANO CORTINA 2026: DICHIARAZIONI DI VOTO…

GOVERNO, ZINGARETTI: UNA SOLA MAGGIORANZA, NO ALTERNATIVE,

Agenparl
Image default
Home » NEW E-BIKES DELIVERED TO HELP POLICE RIDE DOWN HARD TO REACH CRIMINALS, HUDDERSFIELD

NEW E-BIKES DELIVERED TO HELP POLICE RIDE DOWN HARD TO REACH CRIMINALS, HUDDERSFIELD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 07 maggio 2020

Wednesday 6 May, 2020

Pedal powered PCSO’s have taken delivery of new wheels to help them catch hard to reach criminals in the Huddersfield area.

Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team have been given two new electric bicycles for patrolling in the Almondbury, Newsome and Lindley Wards thanks to funding from Newsome Ward Kirklees councillors.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/new-e-bikes-delivered-help-police-ride-down-hard-reach-criminals-huddersfield

Post collegati

NEW E-BIKES DELIVERED TO HELP POLICE RIDE DOWN HARD TO REACH CRIMINALS, HUDDERSFIELD

Redazione

KEINE NACHTEILE BEIM ELTERNGELDBEZUG IN CORONA-ZEITEN

Redazione

THE SYNERGISTIC INFLUENCE OF POLYETHYLENEIMINE-GRAFTED GRAPHENE OXIDE AND IODIDE FOR THE PROTECTION OF STEEL IN ACIDIZING CONDITIONS

Redazione

POSITION-LOCKING OF VOLATILE REACTION PRODUCTS BY ATMOSPHERE AND CAPPING LAYERS SLOWS DOWN PHOTODECOMPOSITION OF METHYLAMMONIUM LEAD TRIIODIDE PEROVSKITE

Redazione

BOOSTING PERFORMANCES OF TRIBOELECTRIC NANOGENERATORS BY OPTIMIZING DIELECTRIC PROPERTIES AND THICKNESS OF ELECTRIFICATION LAYER

Redazione

ONE-POT OXIME LIGATION FROM PEPTIDES BEARING THIAZOLIDINE AND AMINOOXYACETYL GROUPS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More