NEW #DISNEYCASTLIFE FEATURES SPECIAL VISIT TO CIRCLE D RANCH, UPDATE ON CAST MEMBER WHO RECREATED KILIMANJARO SAFARIS AT HOME AND ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT PRESIDENT KEN POTROCK

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mar 21 luglio 2020
Today, we’re sharing a new episode of #DisneyCastLife highlighting favorite stories of cast members making magic at our parks and resorts around the world.
During this episode, Disney Ambassador Stephen shares an update from Walt Disney World Resort as does Disney Ambassador Giona from Disneyland Paris before we meet the cast member who made magic by recreating Kilimanjaro Safaris at home. We also visit a special group of cast members at Circle D Ranch and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock recognizes the Resort’s 65th anniversary.
For more #DisneyCastLife stories, follow the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Ambassador team on Instagram at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/wdw.ambassador/" and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/disneylandambassador/" And be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments.
RELATED STORIES:
- #DisneyCastLife SPECIAL EDITION: Ambassadors Share Special Welcome Back Messages with Cast at Tokyo Disney Resort
- #DisneyCastLife: Cast Members Making Magic In New Ways With Additional Health, Safety Training
- New #DisneyCastLife Features Cast Members Making Disney Magic
- #DisneyCastLife: Cast Members Prepare to Welcome Back Guests at Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resorts, Disney Store Locations Reopening and More
- SPECIAL EDITION: New #DisneyCastLife Features Cast Member Magic at Hong Kong Disneyland
- New #DisneyCastLife: Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro Shares Special Message, Cast Members Create Magic at Disney Springs and More
- SPECIAL EDITION: #DisneyCastLife Features Cast Members Making Magic at Shanghai Disney Resort
- #DisneyCastLife: New Episode Highlights Cast Member Magic Around the World
- #DisneyCastLife: Disney Ambassadors Highlight Cast Member Magic Around the World
- Disney Ambassadors Highlight Cast Member Magic in New Episode of #DisneyCastLife
- #DisneyCastLife: Disney Ambassadors Share Cast Member Magic in New Video Series
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/l_Qj19tuVLg/