NEW #DISNEYCASTLIFE FEATURES SPECIAL VISIT TO CIRCLE D RANCH, UPDATE ON CAST MEMBER WHO RECREATED KILIMANJARO SAFARIS AT HOME AND ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT PRESIDENT KEN POTROCK

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mar 21 luglio 2020

Today, we’re sharing a new episode of #DisneyCastLife highlighting favorite stories of cast members making magic at our parks and resorts around the world.

During this episode, Disney Ambassador Stephen shares an update from Walt Disney World Resort as does Disney Ambassador Giona from Disneyland Paris before we meet the cast member who made magic by recreating Kilimanjaro Safaris at home. We also visit a special group of cast members at Circle D Ranch and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock recognizes the Resort’s 65th anniversary.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/l_Qj19tuVLg/