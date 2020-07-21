martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
Breaking News

MINORI, VITTORIA LEGA, COMMISSIONE D’INCHIESTA SU AFFIDI è LEGGE

SPECIAL EUROPEAN COUNCIL, 17-21 JULY 2020

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 22/07/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 243

ECONOMY: SLOVENIA SHOULD KEEP SUPPORTING THE ECONOMY UNTIL GROWTH IS FULLY RESTORED

L. ELETTORALE, GIACHETTI (IV): GIOCHETTI DA CHI ERA PER MAGGIORITARIO E ORA…

RECOVERY FUND, SALVINI: PRIMA DEI FONDI ARRIVA LA PLASTIC TAX

ASSEGNO UNICO, LA CAMERA APPROVA LA LEGGE CON 452 VOTI FAVOREVOLI

ASSEGNO UNICO: DI GIORGI (PD), UNA RIVOLUZIONE PER FAMIGLIE ITALIANE

​​​​​ASSEGNO UNICO. PEZZOPANE, SI REALIZZA UN SOGNO , MISURA ROBUSTA PER CHI…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » NEW #DISNEYCASTLIFE FEATURES SPECIAL VISIT TO CIRCLE D RANCH, UPDATE ON CAST MEMBER WHO RECREATED KILIMANJARO SAFARIS AT HOME AND ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT PRESIDENT KEN POTROCK

NEW #DISNEYCASTLIFE FEATURES SPECIAL VISIT TO CIRCLE D RANCH, UPDATE ON CAST MEMBER WHO RECREATED KILIMANJARO SAFARIS AT HOME AND ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT PRESIDENT KEN POTROCK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mar 21 luglio 2020

Today, we’re sharing a new episode of #DisneyCastLife highlighting favorite stories of cast members making magic at our parks and resorts around the world. 

During this episode, Disney Ambassador Stephen shares an update from Walt Disney World Resort as does Disney Ambassador Giona from Disneyland Paris before we meet the cast member who made magic by recreating Kilimanjaro Safaris at home.  We also visit a special group of cast members at Circle D Ranch and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock recognizes the Resort’s 65th anniversary.   

For more #DisneyCastLife stories, follow the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Ambassador team on Instagram at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/wdw.ambassador/" and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/disneylandambassador/" And be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments.  

RELATED STORIES:


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/l_Qj19tuVLg/

Post collegati

NEW #DISNEYCASTLIFE FEATURES SPECIAL VISIT TO CIRCLE D RANCH, UPDATE ON CAST MEMBER WHO RECREATED KILIMANJARO SAFARIS AT HOME AND ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT PRESIDENT KEN POTROCK

Redazione

SPIDER MONKEY GROUPS AS COLLECTIVE COMPUTERS

Redazione

SES-REG–07389 – INNER BANKS MEDIA, LLC – CHANGE APPLICATION TYPE

Redazione

EVOLVING EPIDEMIOLOGIC AND CLINICAL PICTURE OF SARS-COV-2 AND COVID-19 DISEASE IN CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

Redazione

LABORATORY GUIDELINES FOR THE DETECTION AND DIAGNOSIS OF COVID-19 VIRUS INFECTION: 8 JULY 2020

Redazione

PREPARING FOR LAUNCH: INL’S SPACE POWER SYSTEMS TEAM SUPPORTS THE MARS 2020 LAUNCH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More