NEW DISNEY PARKS DESIGNER COLLECTION MICKEY MOUSE EAR HAT BY THE BLONDS HITS SHELVES TOMORROW

(AGENPARL) – Orlando (Florida), gio 06 febbraio 2020

The glitz and glamour of the Disney Parks Designer Collection reaches new heights with the latest release just in time for Spring Fashion Week! This crystal encrusted Mickey Mouse ear hat by The Blonds will be available on Feb. 7th at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort as well as online at shopDisney.com.

This dazzling design by luxury apparel brand, The Blonds, known for creating intricate and glamorous one-of-a-kind pieces, features over 300 hand sewn Preciosa crystals. Be sure to head out to Disney Parks and online at shopDisney.com soon, because with fewer than 50 of this limited release design produced, they won’t last long!

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort? Find this headband at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs. On the west coast? Snag it in The Disney Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. And of course, for those of you who can’t make it to the Parks, the headband will also be available online at shopDisney.com.

Looking for even more ways to plus up your Disney style?
Disney Parks around the world offer over 250 options of ear hat and ear
headband designs for everyone – from fans to collectors – with prices ranging
from $19.99 up to $600 for high-end Disney Parks Designer Collection
releases like this beautiful pair.

Keep an eye out on the Disney Parks Blog for the reveal of
even more designs in the Disney Parks Designer Collection and check out some of
our upcoming releases:

  • Betsey Johnson – February 2020
  • Kevin
    Rafferty –     March 2020
  • John Coulter – March 2020
  • Her Universe
     Spring 2020
  • Joe Rohde – Spring 2020
  • Cupcakes and
    Cashmere –     Spring 2020
  • Lily Aldridge – Summer 2020
  • Bret Iwan – Summer 2020
  • Karlie Kloss
     Summer 2020
  • Vera Wang – Fall 2020

Be sure to use #DisneyParksDesignerCollection when
sharing your new bedazzled look by The Blonds!

