The glitz and glamour of the Disney Parks Designer Collection reaches new heights with the latest release just in time for Spring Fashion Week! This crystal encrusted Mickey Mouse ear hat by The Blonds will be available on Feb. 7th at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort as well as online at shopDisney.com.





This dazzling design by luxury apparel brand, The Blonds, known for creating intricate and glamorous one-of-a-kind pieces, features over 300 hand sewn Preciosa crystals. Be sure to head out to Disney Parks and online at shopDisney.com soon, because with fewer than 50 of this limited release design produced, they won’t last long!

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort? Find this headband at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs. On the west coast? Snag it in The Disney Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. And of course, for those of you who can’t make it to the Parks, the headband will also be available online at shopDisney.com.

Looking for even more ways to plus up your Disney style?

Disney Parks around the world offer over 250 options of ear hat and ear

headband designs for everyone – from fans to collectors – with prices ranging

from $19.99 up to $600 for high-end Disney Parks Designer Collection

releases like this beautiful pair.

Keep an eye out on the Disney Parks Blog for the reveal of

even more designs in the Disney Parks Designer Collection and check out some of

our upcoming releases:

Betsey Johnson – February 2020

February 2020 Kevin

Rafferty – March 2020

March 2020 John Coulter – March 2020

March 2020 Her Universe

– Spring 2020

Spring 2020 Joe Rohde – Spring 2020

Spring 2020 Cupcakes and

Cashmere – Spring 2020

Spring 2020 Lily Aldridge – Summer 2020

– Summer 2020 Bret Iwan – Summer 2020

Summer 2020 Karlie Kloss

– Summer 2020

Summer 2020 Vera Wang – Fall 2020

Be sure to use #DisneyParksDesignerCollection when

sharing your new bedazzled look by The Blonds!

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/OgC2SxleVsE/