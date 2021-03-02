martedì, Marzo 2, 2021
NEW ‘DIGITAL LITERACY’, ‘FOSTERS INCLUSION’ FOUNDATIONAL COMPETENCIES NOW IN MYVECTOR SELF-ASSESSMENT TOOL

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mar 02 marzo 2021 As part of that effort, the Air Force has formally added “Digital Literacy” and “Fosters Inclusion” as Air Force foundational competencies, and both have been incorporated into the “Pathfinder 2021” self-assessment tool in MyVector that allows Airmen to assess themselves and review resources to further their personal and professional development.
Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2519482/new-digital-literacy-fosters-inclusion-foundational-competencies-now-in-myvecto/

