(AGENPARL) – gio 16 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Now See Hear! Blog from the Library of Congress.

09/16/2021 09:00 AM EDT

One of our very earliest Now See Hear! posts was about our wonderful collection of the copyright descriptions that accompanied films submitted for registration starting in 1912. At the very end we noted “several years ago we digitized many hundreds of the microfilm reels onto which the descriptions were originally transferred, and we’re looking for […]

🔊 Listen to this