MEDIA ADVISORY

New Date for Inquest into the Death of Ali Zaraeeneh Announced

July 16, 2021

Dr. Joel Kirsh, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central East Office, announced today that a new date has been scheduled for the inquest into the death of Ali Zaraeeneh.

Mr. Zaraeeneh, 25, died on December 13, 2017, of injuries sustained after interaction with York Regional Police. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Zaraeeneh’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last five days and will hear from approximately ten witnesses.

Dr. Mara Goldstein will preside as inquest officer and Julian Roy will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

Date:

Monday, July 26, 2021

Time:

1:30 p.m.

Location:

Media Contacts

Dr. Joel Kirsh

Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central East Office

647-329-1826

