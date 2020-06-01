NEW DAIRY TALE BRINGS KIDS TO THE FARM

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the newest book from Feeding Minds Press, “Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” with American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture executive director Daniel Meloy and illustrator Ward Jenkins.

ABOUT FARMSIDE CHAT

Farmside Chat takes a closer look at modern farming in America, explores the latest agricultural innovations and brings listeners right alongside the people who are growing our food, fuel and fiber. On this monthly podcast, AFBF President Duvall chats with farmers, leaders, and lawmakers around the country about what goes into growing a safe and sustainable food supply.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to Farmside Chat using your favorite podcast service and you’ll automatically receive new episodes as they are released. Click the links below to find Farmside Chat on a variety of platforms:

Apple iTunes

Google Play

SoundCloud

Stitcher

Spotify

RSS