lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

BRASILE, ANCHE I VESCOVI IL 9 GIUGNO ALLA “MARCIA VIRTUALE PER LA…

DAL CIN: MARIA ENTRA NELLE NOSTRE CASE, CONDIVIDIAMO CON LEI LA VITA…

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: SURREALI LE PAROLE DI PALAMARA

IL SENSO DELLA MADRE NELLA CHIESA

NEW WATER TRAFFIC ACT ENTERS INTO FORCE ON 1 JUNE

PIZZABALLA, PENTECOSTE: COME I DISCEPOLI NEL CENACOLO, NON DOBBIAMO TORNARE ALLA VITA…

ABOUT ITHRAA

BUONOMO: NORME PER ELIMINARE GLI SPRECHI E PREVENIRE LA CORRUZIONE

“RECEPITE LE MIGLIORI REGOLE E PRATICHE DELLA COMUNITà INTERNAZIONALE”

VATICANO, ARRIVA IL CODICE UNICO PER CONTRATTI E APPALTI

Agenparl

NEW DAIRY TALE BRINGS KIDS TO THE FARM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the newest book from Feeding Minds Press, “Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” with American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture executive director Daniel Meloy and illustrator Ward Jenkins.

ABOUT FARMSIDE CHAT

Farmside Chat takes a closer look at modern farming in America, explores the latest agricultural innovations and brings listeners right alongside the people who are growing our food, fuel and fiber. On this monthly podcast, AFBF President Duvall chats with farmers, leaders, and lawmakers around the country about what goes into growing a safe and sustainable food supply.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to Farmside Chat using your favorite podcast service and you’ll automatically receive new episodes as they are released. Click the links below to find Farmside Chat on a variety of platforms:

Apple iTunes
Google Play
SoundCloud
Stitcher
Spotify
RSS

Fonte/Source: https://www.fb.org/podcast/new-dairy-tale-brings-kids-to-the-farm

Post collegati

NEW DAIRY TALE BRINGS KIDS TO THE FARM

Redazione

WHAT’S NEXT: COVID-19 PODCAST (EP.18) – LIVING IN A WORLD WITH CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

NEW PODCAST IN THE VOLKSWAGEN ART4ALL ONLINE EDITION: TALK WITH WOLFGANG TILLMANS

Redazione

COVID-19: WHAT'S NEXT? (EP.17) – VIVEK GOEL ON THE CONSEQUENCES OF PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES

Redazione

CAN AI HELP TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE?

Redazione

COVID-19: WHAT'S NEXT PODCAST (EP.16) – VIVEK GOEL ON THE ORIGIN OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More