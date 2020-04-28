NEW CRISIS TEXTING SERVICE FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH OF MILITARY FAMILIES ACROSS CANADA

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

April 27, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces

A customized crisis texting service was introduced today for the 78,000 children and youth of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. This dedicated texting service will ensure all kids from military families have access to free, confidential, mental health and wellbeing support in both English and French.

Military children with cell phones can access this service by texting the keyword CAFKIDS at 686868 for service in English or the keyword JEUNESFAC at 686868 for support in French.

This texting service is confidential, free and available 24/7 across Canada.

Kids Help Phone has verified that staff and volunteer Crisis Responders have enhanced training and screening to better understand the complexities of military family lifestyle. The COVID-19 pandemic can worsen existing difficulties for kids, and a parent’s or guardian’s deployment during COVID-19 may add significantly to the stress. Now, more than ever, having the means to stay connected and get support is critical.

April is celebrated as the Month of the Military Child by the defence community; recognizing the sacrifices these children make is important. Thanks, in part, to the support and contribution of military children, their parents and guardians can continue to safeguard and protect Canadians.

For more information, visit Crisis Texting Service for Kids of CAF Families.

About Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services

Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services contributes to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the CAF by ensuring that CAF members and their families have seamless access to morale and welfare programs, services, and facilities regardless of where they serve. These programs help to mitigate some of the challenges that arise for CAF serving members due to conditions of services.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada’s only 24/7 national service offering professional counselling, information, referrals, and volunteer-led text-based support for young people. Kids Help Phone’s free services are available in both English and French. Kids Help Phone is a registered Canadian charity, with the majority of revenue raised from individuals, foundations, corporations, and community fundraising.

About True Patriot Love Foundation

Founded in 2009, True Patriot Love Foundation has become Canada’s leading organization supporting military members, veterans, and their families. The foundation raises awareness around the challenges related to military service, and funds programs that deliver significant impact in the areas of mental and physical health, rehabilitation and recovery from injury, supporting the children and spouses of those who serve, and promoting re-integration into communities. Since its inception, True Patriot Love has committed more than $28 million in funding to 825 community-based programs across the country, helping change the lives of more than 30,000 military members, veterans, and families.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/04/new-crisis-texting-service-for-children-and-youth-of-military-families-across-canada.html