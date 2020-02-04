(agenparl) – rome mar 04 febbraio 2020

After the Carillion and BHS debacles, the Pensions Regulator (tPR) announced it was going to be “clearer, quicker and tougher”. The new Pension Schemes Bill (the Bill) currently going through Parliament will give tPR significant new powers so it can beef up its approach. Corporate groups with defined benefit pension (DB) schemes should understand the Bill’s new requirements because failure to comply could result in large fines or being charged with a criminal offence.

Fonte/Source: http://www.hoganlovells.com/en/publications/new-criminal-offences-and-unlimited-fines