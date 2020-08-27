giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA: CIAMPI (PD), CRITICITà DA RISOLVERE MA DA POPULISTI CAMPAGNA ELETTORALE SU…

DEPENALIZZARE LA DROGA: LA VOCE DEI VESCOVI DEL BRASILE

CASO CHICO FORTI, CASELLATI RISPONDE A SALVINI

TENSIONI NEL MEDITERRANEO ORIENTALE PER LE RISORSE

UNICEF, PANDEMIA: UN TERZO DEI BAMBINI NEL MONDO è SENZA DIDATTICA A…

CS_IN ARRIVO 3 MILIONI DI EURO PER KIT E CORREDI SCOLASTICI

REVERSE REPO COUNTERPARTIES LIST UPDATED

F1: MANDELLI (FI), BENE GP MONZA FINO AL 2025

FILIPPINE, MUORE VESCOVO BALUARDO DEL CONTRASTO AL GIOCO D’AZZARDO

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL JONATHAN MOORE TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA AND SLOVENIA

Agenparl

NEW CRETACEOUS JEHOL FOSSIL SHEDS LIGHT ON EVOLUTION OF ANCESTRAL MAMMALIAN MIDDLE EAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 27 agosto 2020 (Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters) A joint research team led by Dr. MAO Fangyuan from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. MENG Jin from the American Museum of Natural History identified various evolutionary stages and ancestral phenotypes of the mammalian middle ear from a new multituberculate mammal from the Early Cretaceous Jehol Biota in Northeast China.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/caos-ncj082620.php

Post collegati

RATIONAL DESIGN OF A HOLLOW MULTILAYER HETEROGENEOUS ORGANIC FRAMEWORK FOR PHOTOCHEMICAL APPLICATIONS

Redazione

RECENT ADVANCES OF HOLLOW-STRUCTURED SULFUR CATHODES FOR LITHIUM–SULFUR BATTERIES

Redazione

DATA INIZIO: 14/09/2020 – SETTORE: TRASPORTO PUBBLICO LOCALE – RILEVANZA: REGIONALE – REGIONE: SICILIA – PROVINCIA: TUTTE

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: IN FVG 342 POSITIVI, 25 NUOVI CONTAGI E NESSUN DECESSO

Redazione

WANT TO SAVE SHELTER ANIMALS? FIGHT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE

Redazione

RESEARCH ILLUMINATES NEW ELEMENT OF PLANT IMMUNE DEFENSE RESPONSE TO BIOTIC STRESS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More