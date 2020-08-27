NEW CRETACEOUS JEHOL FOSSIL SHEDS LIGHT ON EVOLUTION OF ANCESTRAL MAMMALIAN MIDDLE EAR

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 27 agosto 2020 (Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters) A joint research team led by Dr. MAO Fangyuan from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. MENG Jin from the American Museum of Natural History identified various evolutionary stages and ancestral phenotypes of the mammalian middle ear from a new multituberculate mammal from the Early Cretaceous Jehol Biota in Northeast China.

