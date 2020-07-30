NEW COOLUM REPLACEMENT POLICE FACILITY BEING BUILT FOR THE FUTURE

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 30 luglio 2020

Works are almost complete on a new police facility for Coolum.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said construction had wrapped up on the $2.7 million facility.

“This Government has worked with police to keep the community safe during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Now, we can start delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“We have a plan for Queensland to get people back to work by investing in infrastructure projects right across the state.

“Projects like this new police facility are ensuring there is a pipeline of jobs.

“By building these facilities, we’re keeping Queenslanders safe and creating jobs at the same time.”

Minister Ryan said construction was completed by Sunshine Coast based Badge Constructions.

“I was very pleased to see this contract go to a local firm,” he said.

“Police on the Sunshine Coast deserve state-of-the-art-facilities as they help keep Queenslanders safe.

“That’s what this Government is all about: protecting communities, supporting small businesses and creating jobs.”

Final works, including IT and telephone systems, will be completed over the next month.

