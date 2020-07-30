giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

VANUATU NATIONAL DAY

VANUATU NATIONAL DAY

VANUATU NATIONAL DAY

<I>QUESTION TIME</I IN ASSEMBLEA

DOC. IV-BIS N. 3: DISCUSSIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: VIA…

MERCOLEDì 29 LUGLIO 2020 – 246ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 30, 2020

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Agenparl

NEW COOLUM REPLACEMENT POLICE FACILITY BEING BUILT FOR THE FUTURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 30 luglio 2020

Works are almost complete on a new police facility for Coolum.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said construction had wrapped up on the $2.7 million facility.

“This Government has worked with police to keep the community safe during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Now, we can start delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“We have a plan for Queensland to get people back to work by investing in infrastructure projects right across the state.

“Projects like this new police facility are ensuring there is a pipeline of jobs.

“By building these facilities, we’re keeping Queenslanders safe and creating jobs at the same time.”

Minister Ryan said construction was completed by Sunshine Coast based Badge Constructions.

“I was very pleased to see this contract go to a local firm,” he said.

“Police on the Sunshine Coast deserve state-of-the-art-facilities as they help keep Queenslanders safe.

“That’s what this Government is all about: protecting communities, supporting small businesses and creating jobs.”

Final works, including IT and telephone systems, will be completed over the next month.

ENDS

Media contact: (07) 3035 8300

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/30/new-coolum-replacement-police-facility-being-built-for-the-future

Post collegati

NEW COOLUM REPLACEMENT POLICE FACILITY BEING BUILT FOR THE FUTURE

Redazione

SAXBY ROUNDUP ASSOCIATION RECEIVES DISASTER FUNDING FOR REPLACEMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Redazione

KEEP SAFE AND COOL IN THE POOL: NOVEL CHIP SENSOR MAKES SWIMMING POOLS SAFER

Redazione

WEB PAGE HELPS OUT-OF-STATE UH STUDENTS NAVIGATE MODIFIED QUARANTINE PROGRAM

Redazione

COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATES – 30 JULY 2020

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JULY 29, 2020)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More