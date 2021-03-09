(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND-USA), mar 09 marzo 2021 GenBank release 242.0 (2/16/2021) is now available on the NCBI FTP site and through Entrez and BLAST. This release has 13.49 trillion bases and 2.34 billion records. Growth between releases During the 57 days between the close dates for GenBank Releases 241.0 and 242.0, the ‘traditional’ portion of GenBank grew by 53,287,389,099 base pairs and … Continue reading New class value and qualifier in GenBank release 242.0 accommodate circular RNA molecules →



Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2021/03/08/genbank-release-242/