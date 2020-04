(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 19 aprile 2020 So far, it has been difficult to analyze the functions of lipid molecules in living cells. Researchers have now developed chemical tools that can be activated by light and used to influence lipid concentration in living cells. This approach could enable medical doctors to work with biochemists to identify what molecules within a cell do.

