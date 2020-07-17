venerdì, Luglio 17, 2020
NEW CHAIRPERSON FOR SOUTH BANK BOARD

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 17 luglio 2020

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick, the Minister responsible for South Bank, has today thanked Emeritus Professor Ian O’Connor, for his considerable contribution as the Chairperson of the South Bank Corporation.

“Professor O’Connor has led the South Bank Corporation Board since March 2019 and his leadership throughout the current master planning process, which included a comprehensive community engagement program. I wish him and his family all the best.”

Mr Dick also announced Leon Allen, Deputy Under Treasurer with Queensland Treasury as the new Chairperson, commencing immediately.

“Mr Allen has many years’ experience as a Senior Executive in the Commonwealth Bank, and as a board member. His considerable blend of commercial and public sector experience will help the Corporation move forward as we deliver our plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs.

“Southbank Is a key economic asset for Queensland and, with his many years of commercial experience and role in the Treasury, Mr Allen is well placed to continue to drive those benefits for the Corporation and for our state.”

“Just last week I was pleased to reopen the doors to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, which was a massive stride forward in the precinct’s recovery.

“The Board will now guide the continued evolution of the precinct through the development of the Future South Bank Master Plan, and I look forward to working with the South Bank Corporation Board as we shape South Bank into a resilient and sustainable precinct for people to enjoy over the coming decades.

South Bank Corporation Chief Executive Officer Professor Bill Delves said: “The South Bank team looks forward to working with the new Chairperson, and we thank the Treasurer for his support during the process,” Professor Delves said.

South Bank Corporation is responsible for planning and development of the South Bank precinct, with Parklands management undertaken by Brisbane City Council, under contract with South Bank Corporation and the Queensland Government.

ENDS

Media contacts: Lesley Major 0419 288 284 (Minister Dick); Angela Harper 0414 712 605 (South Bank Corporation)

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/17/new-chairperson-for-south-bank-board

