NEW CALL FOR BOARD OF APPEAL MEMBERS – START DATE: FEBRUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 29 aprile 2020

The CPVO calls for 20 Board of Appeal Members.

The successful candidates will be appointed by the Administrative Council.

They will not be employed by the CPVO but will – as per needed in appeal cases – be selected by the Chairman of the CPVO Board of Appeal.

For full details see Official Journal OJ C 142 A, 30.4.2020 under this link: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/oj/direct-access.html

Fonte/Source: https://cpvo.europa.eu/en/news-and-events/news/new-call-board-appeal-members-start-date-february-2021