mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 73 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONI AIR DELLE AUTORITà INDIPENDENTI N. 11 –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 268 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 267 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 137 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 74 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONI AIR DELLE AUTORITà INDIPENDENTI N. 13 –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 156 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 72 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 74 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

NEW CALL FOR BOARD OF APPEAL MEMBERS – START DATE: FEBRUARY 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 29 aprile 2020

The CPVO calls for 20 Board of Appeal Members. 

The successful candidates will be appointed by the Administrative Council.

They will not be employed by the CPVO but will – as per needed in appeal cases –  be selected by the Chairman of the CPVO Board of Appeal.

For full details see Official Journal OJ C 142 A, 30.4.2020 under this link: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/oj/direct-access.html

Fonte/Source: https://cpvo.europa.eu/en/news-and-events/news/new-call-board-appeal-members-start-date-february-2021

Post collegati

NEW CALL FOR BOARD OF APPEAL MEMBERS – START DATE: FEBRUARY 2021

Redazione

ARTICLE – CORONAVIRUS: A TIMELINE OF EU ACTION

Redazione

MINISTER APPOINTS INVESTIGATOR TO EXAMINE PEEL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Redazione

EUIPO WEBSITE: ISSUES WITH LOGIN

Redazione

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES €1.55 BILLION HUNGARIAN GUARANTEE SCHEME TO SUPPORT COMPANIES AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Redazione

FRANS TIMMERMANS' OPENING REMARKS AT THE PETERSBERG CLIMATE DIALOGUE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More