lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Agenparl

NEW BRIDGE TO PROVIDE MORE RELIABLE CROSSING, ENHANCE FISH HABITAT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), lun 06 luglio 2020

Work to construct a new bridge across Bittner Creek at Foreman Road is underway, providing a safer crossing for people and better conditions for fish habitat.

The existing culvert under Foreman Road needs replacement as it can be prone to flooding. The ministry is building a new bridge that will create a more efficient crossing for people who live and work in Prince George and the surrounding area.

The $1.3-million project will replace the existing crossing with a new single-lane, 21.8-metre-long bridge. The new structure will be approximately 2.3 kilometres from the junction of Highway 16 and Foreman Road. Once completed, the bridge will create new fish habitat and provide fish access to high-quality habitat upstream in Bittner Creek, east of Prince George.

While work is ongoing, drivers can expect some delays. Traffic will be diverted to a single-lane portable bridge immediately north and adjacent to the site. For the most up-to-date information, drivers are reminded to visit: DriveBC.ca

The new bridge will open to traffic in fall 2020.                                                      

The ministry is working closely with Kingston Construction Ltd. of Surrey and WorkSafeBC to ensure health and safety are maintained for all workers on site.

B.C.’s provincial health officer has directed construction employers to take all necessary precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission and illness to themselves and their employees. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 like symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, sneezing or coughing will be directed to self-isolate at home for at least 10 days.

Learn More:

For active highway and infrastructure projects in northern B.C., visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/17700  

For travel restrictions and precautions due to COVID-19, visit: http://ow.ly/jBGu50yVMRO

For guidance to construction sites operating during COVID-19, visit: http://ow.ly/P7WS50z8hNT

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020TRAN0099-001219

