New Book on the Antikensammlung: Masterpieces of Ancient Sculpture

14.05.2020

Altes Museum



On 14 May 2020, a monograph will be released focusing exclusively on the masterpieces of ancient sculpture in the new collection displays of the Antikensammlung on the Museumsinsel Berlin. It is the first publication of its kind for some time.

Spanning the Altes Museum and the Neues Museum, the Pergamonmuseum and the temporary exhibition space Pergamonmuseum. Das Panorama, the book presents a selection of the sculptural highlights from the Museumsinsel, including the “Berlin Goddess”, the “Praying Boy”, the “Green Caesar”, the portrait of Cleopatra and, most impressive of all, the stunning sculptural decoration of the Great Altar of Pergamon.

The History of Ancient Sculpture and of the Antikensammlung

In this new publication, Andreas Scholl, Director of the Antikensammlung since 2004, provides an extensive overview of these ancient works of art in marble, bronze and clay, which now reside in Berlin. He explains the artistic and technical qualities of the statues and reliefs, as well as situating them in their original cultural contexts, discussing their functions at burial sites, in public spaces, or at sacred sites. In looking at the Greek, Cypriot, Etruscan and Roman sculptures on the Museumsinsel, readers also get a brief history of ancient sculpture more broadly.

In addition, the book provides a detailed account of the eventful 350-year history of the collection which, following the tumult of the Second World War and the division and reunification of Germany, is now reunited on the Museumsinsel. The publication is lavishly illustrated with historical documentation of the collection and numerous new photographs by the museum’s long-standing photographer Johannes Laurentius.

Information on the Book

The book “Masterpieces of Ancient Sculpture” will be released on 14 May 2020 through Verlag C.H.Beck, and will also be available in German and Russian.

ISBN 978-3-406-73499-1

256 pages, with 160 illustrations, 140 in colour

Gatefold paperback

€24.00