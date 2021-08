(AGENPARL) – gio 26 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to NLS Music Notes Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/26/2021 01:00 PM EDT

This month, the NLS Music Section has added many new materials to BARD (Braille and Audio Reading Download), including songs by Adele, Johnny Cash, and Broadway’s Robert Lopez! There are also new piano lessons from Bill Brown and new transcriptions of the Tradition of Excellence concert band method. Read on to learn more about our latest digital offerings!

🔊 Listen to this