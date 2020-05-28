giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES NHS TEST AND TRACE SERVICE

DECRETO-LEGGE PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: PROSEGUE ESAME IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 27 MAY…

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONETTI IN COMMISSIONE INFANZIA

27/05/2020 COVID-19 / POLITICAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: HEARING ON THE ROLE OF PARLIAMENTS…

Agenparl

NEW APPROACH TO CONTROLLING CHLAMYDIA TRANSMISSION IN YOUNG PEOPLE: SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE TIME OF COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 28 maggio 2020 Source: Tulane University. Published: 5/2020.
This is a sub-study of an NIH funded R01. The goal of the main study is to find out if community chlamydia screening of young men will reduce infection rates in women. The sub-study was to examine how sexual behavior changed as a result of the stay at home order in order to better understand how to interpret our testing rates in the main study.

Questions Adapted From: The survey questions are our own questions that we have refined over 20 years of research.
Population: High Risk/Special/Unique Populations
Length: 51 questions
Time to Complete: 15 minutes
Mode of Administration: Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)
Administered by: Self Administered
Language(s): English only
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22356

Post collegati

NEW APPROACH TO CONTROLLING CHLAMYDIA TRANSMISSION IN YOUNG PEOPLE: SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE TIME OF COVID-19

Redazione

O DESMONTE DO MORRO DO CASTELO

Redazione

EMBEDDED MENTAL HEALTH ESSENTIAL DURING PANDEMIC (PART 1)

Redazione

BERMUDA DAY STATEMENT

Redazione

CHAMADA CNPQ Nº 02/2020 – BOLSA DE PRODUTIVIDADE EM DESENVOLVIMENTO TECNOLóGICO E EXTENSãO INOVADORA – DT

Redazione

JUNE’S SLAS TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS PAPERS AUTHORED BY SLAS2019 IGNITE AWARD WINNER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More