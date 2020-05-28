NEW APPROACH TO CONTROLLING CHLAMYDIA TRANSMISSION IN YOUNG PEOPLE: SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE TIME OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 28 maggio 2020 Source: Tulane University. Published: 5/2020.

This is a sub-study of an NIH funded R01. The goal of the main study is to find out if community chlamydia screening of young men will reduce infection rates in women. The sub-study was to examine how sexual behavior changed as a result of the stay at home order in order to better understand how to interpret our testing rates in the main study.

Questions Adapted From: The survey questions are our own questions that we have refined over 20 years of research.

Population: High Risk/Special/Unique Populations

Length: 51 questions

Time to Complete: 15 minutes

Mode of Administration: Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)

Administered by: Self Administered

Language(s): English only

