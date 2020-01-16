Membership of the Veterinary Products Committee

The Secretary of State has appointed the following new members to serve on the Veterinary Products Committee from January 2020 until 31 December 2023:

David Mackay is a veterinary surgeon with experience in veterinary immunology

David Killick is a veterinary surgeon with experience in mixed and small animal practice

Ronnie Soutar is a veterinary surgeon with experience in aquaculture

Five existing members have been reappointed to the committee to serve a further term of four years.

Requests for further information on membership of the VPC should be made to Sandra Russell <a