Membership of the Veterinary Products Committee
The Secretary of State has appointed the following new members to serve on the Veterinary Products Committee from January 2020 until 31 December 2023:
- David Mackay is a veterinary surgeon with experience in veterinary immunology
- David Killick is a veterinary surgeon with experience in mixed and small animal practice
- Ronnie Soutar is a veterinary surgeon with experience in aquaculture
Five existing members have been reappointed to the committee to serve a further term of four years.
Published 16 January 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-appointments-to-the-veterinary-products-committee