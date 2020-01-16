16 Gennaio 2020
NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE VETERINARY PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), gio 16 gennaio 2020

Membership of the Veterinary Products Committee

The Secretary of State has appointed the following new members to serve on the Veterinary Products Committee from January 2020 until 31 December 2023:

  • David Mackay is a veterinary surgeon with experience in veterinary immunology
  • David Killick is a veterinary surgeon with experience in mixed and small animal practice
  • Ronnie Soutar is a veterinary surgeon with experience in aquaculture

Five existing members have been reappointed to the committee to serve a further term of four years.

Requests for further information on membership of the VPC should be made to Sandra Russell <a

Published 16 January 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-appointments-to-the-veterinary-products-committee

