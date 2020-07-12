NEW AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOMES COMING TO NANAIMO

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), dom 12 luglio 2020

The B.C. government is working in partnership to build 114,000 affordable homes that cover the full spectrum of housing needs for British Columbians by 2028.

Budget 2018 included a $7-billion investment in the homes people need. As a result of that investment, more than 23,000 new homes are complete, under construction or in the approvals process for a range of people who are struggling to find a place to live, from people who are experiencing homelessness and seniors on fixed incomes, to middle-income families, students and individuals. As of Dec. 31, 2019, this includes:

Housing for people with middle incomes

The average annual household income qualifying for homes underway is under $99,000 per year:

HousingHub: 2,802 homes

Housing for people with low to moderate incomes

This includes people residing in social housing (household incomes less than $65,000), as well as those living in affordable market rentals (households with annual incomes up to $74,000) – 9,837 homes:

Affordable market:

Building BC: Community Housing Fund (30% of units in each project): 1,565 rental homes for people with low to moderate incomes

Affordable Rental Housing Program: 1,615 homes for people with low to moderate incomes

Deepening Affordability Fund: 1,976 homes for people with low to moderate incomes

Regional Housing First Program: 907 homes for people with low to moderate incomes

Social housing or subsidized rents:

Building BC: Community Housing Fund (50% of units in each project): 2,609 rental homes for people with low incomes

Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund: 1,165 homes for Indigenous peoples, on- and off-reserve

Housing for people with very low incomes

Rental housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or for people with very low incomes (includes supportive housing and shelter-rate housing) – 4,795 homes:

Rapid Response to Homelessness: 2,012 homes with 24/7 support

Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund: 1,060 homes with 24/7 support

Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund: 679 spaces of transition, second-stage and affordable rental housing for women and children leaving violence

Building BC: Community Housing Fund (20% of units in each project): 1,044 homes

Housing for students – 5,584 homes:

BC Student Housing Loan Program: 2,699 on-campus student housing units are under construction, in development or in the approvals process

2,885 student housing units are also complete, under construction or in development through partnerships with post-secondary institutions

Total: 23,018 homes

