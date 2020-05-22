(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), ven 22 maggio 2020

We’ve just released our sample aerodrome manual which aligns with the new Part 139 ruleset that comes into effect in August this year.

The sample manual and guide, which are now available on our website, will assist you to revamp your aerodrome manual or create a new one from scratch in order to ensure compliance with the new rules.

In addition to a Word version on our website you will be able to develop and manage your aerodrome manual in CASA’s free online Manual Authoring and Assessment tool (MAAT). Visit the MAAT website to learn more about its features and register to start using MAAT.

To view the manual head to the aerodrome manual template page of our website.

Did you miss some of our other Part 139 updates?

Aerodromes given more time to transition to the new rules

In an effort to ease the burden on industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, CASA will provide an additional three months for aerodromes to transition to some of the new Part 139 rules which commence on 13 August 2020. Find out more about the new transition dates.

The new aerodrome rules – first training package now available

The first of four training packages to help you to transition to the new Part 139 rules, which come into effect in August, is now available.

You can complete the training online through AviationWorx and don’t forget, you can view the change summary anytime on our reviewing the rules for aerodromes (Part 139) webpage.

To learn more about the training, visit our website.

Making it easier for aerodrome operators to take advantage of new rules

To make it easier for aerodrome operators to take advantage of the new Part 139 aerodrome rules, we are now giving you the option to apply some of the rules ahead of their originally scheduled commencement. Head to our website to find out more about the two provisions.

Fonte/Source: https://www.casa.gov.au/about-us/news-article/new-aerodrome-sample-manual-and-guide