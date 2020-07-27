lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
NETWORK EFFECTS AND RESEARCH COLLABORATIONS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 27 luglio 2020

Author/Editor:

Dennis Essers
;
Francesco Grigoli
;
Evgenia Pugacheva

Publication Date:

July 24, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

We study the determinants of new and repeated research collaborations, drawing on the co-authorship network of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Working Papers series. Being an outlet where authors express their views on topics of interest, and given that IMF staff is not subject to the “publish-or-perish” conditions of the academia, the IMF Working Papers series constitutes an appropriate testing ground to examine the endogenous nature of co-authorship formation. We show that the co-authorship network is characterized by many authors with few direct co-authors, yet indirectly connected to each other through short co-authorship chains. We find that a shorter distance in the co-authorship network is key for starting research collaborations. Also, higher research productivity, being employed in the same department, and having citizenship of the same region help to start and repeat collaborations. Furthermore, authors with different co-authorship network sizes are more likely to collaborate, possibly reflecting synergies between senior and junior staff members.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/07/24/Network-Effects-and-Research-Collaborations-49596

