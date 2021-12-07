(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 JOINT PRESS RELEASE

2021-439-EN

Luxembourg/Geleen, 7 December 2021

€100 million loan for Zuyderland Group from European Investment Bank

European Investment Bank (EIB) signs €100 million loan with Zuyderland Group, to optimise and renew its hospital and long-term care facilities.

Financing to be used for redistributing acute care across Zuyderland’s two sites, the construction of new laboratories and the renovation of facilities in Herleen.

The loan is part of a long-term investment programme which will introduce innovative models of healthcare to bring care closer to the patients’ homes.

The European Investment Bank and the Dutch Zuyderland Healthcare Group have signed a loan agreement of €100 million. Zuyderland, based around the cities of Heerlen and Sittard-Geleen in the southern province of Limburg, will use the financing to optimise and modernise health service delivery for approximately 480,000 inhabitants living in the Limburg region.

Zuyderland operates the biggest non-academic hospital in The Netherlands and is one of the 28 top clinical hospitals in the country. With its ongoing investment programme, Zuyderland intends to redistribute and consolidate the various services between its two sites in Heerlen and Sittard-Geleen. This includes the construction of operation theatres and new laboratories in Sittard-Gerleen, as well as the partial renovation of the Heerlen site. Alongside this, Zuyderland’s long-term care facilities need to respond to the rising demand of an aging population, thus calling for an extension and upgrade of its long-term care, assisted living and home care facilities. New, modern facilities that account for changes in demand and regulatory requirements, are expected to benefit both patients and healthcare staff.

Roel Goffin, CFO and Member of the Board for Zuyderland: “We are very happy to have concluded this agreement. It shows that the European Investment Bank shares the vision of Zuyderland for the region of South-Limburg. Thanks to this loan, our investment programme will be secured until 2029, meaning we can continue to build upon our strategy “the best care, as much at home as possible”. A fantastic milestone for Zuyderland!”

EIB Vice-president Kris Peeters added: “These are obviously difficult times for the healthcare sector. The fact that, in spite of that, Zuyderland confidently continues to build the future of healthcare for the region of South-Limburg, deserves much praise. We are glad that we can support Zuyderland with its investment programme, which is also very much in line with our own mission, to improve people’s lives through our investments.”

An essential part of Zuyderland’s programme is the introduction of innovative models of healthcare, due to which certain medical cases will no longer require hospitalisation. In particular for patients with multi-morbidities and chronic diseases, the programme intends to move medical care out of the hospital and closer to residence of the patient. In addition, some of the new the care facilities will consider the particular needs of the rising numbers of patients with dementia and similar diseases. Overall, the new and refurbished facilities will improve conditions for both patients and staff.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) issues long-term loans on behalf of the European Union. The Bank is owned directly by the EU Member States – the Netherlands owns 5.2% of its shares – and with 27 sovereign states as backers can borrow funds at very favourable rates on the capital market. This enables the EIB to provide favourable, long-term financing for sound investments that contribute to the European Union’s policy goals. The EIB made available nearly €2.2 billion in loans for projects in the Netherlands in 2020.

Press contacts

🔊 Listen to this