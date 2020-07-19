(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 luglio 2020

The Dutch Social Economic Council (SER) advised the Dutch government to phase out bioenergy and instead use biomass for high value applications. The conclusion is based on the SER’s assumption that the availability of biomass is limited and that production and use is a linear activity. However, the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive and a wide range of organizations, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and International Energy Agency (IEA), consider bioenergy production to be a circular activity.

Netherlands: Dutch Government Advised to Cascade Biomass

