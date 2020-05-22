sabato, Maggio 23, 2020
NETHERLANDS: ADDITIONAL CONTROL MEASURES FOR DUTCH MINK INDUSTRY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 22 maggio 2020

Based on research conducted by the Dutch government, it is now believed that mink which were infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) may have transmitted the virus to a farm employee. The relevant study also shows that mink can have the virus without showing any disease symptoms. Based on these developments, the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and the Minister of Health, Welfare, and Sport will implement a number of control measures. Herein is an unofficial summary/translation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality’s announcement.

Netherlands: Additional Control Measures for Dutch Mink Industry In Response to COVID-19

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/netherlands-additional-control-measures-dutch-mink-industry-response-covid-19

