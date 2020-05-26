NETEC COVID-19 WEBINAR SERIES: USE OF HICS FOR COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS, MITIGATION AND RESPONSE

martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 26 maggio 2020 Source: National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC). Published: 5/20/2020.
This one-hour, three-minute webinar describes best practices used to help with COVID-19 operational response planning; identifies innovative approaches to tracking and mapping COVID-19 cases, including required resources; and discusses how the Hospital Incident Command System (ICS) model facilitates informed decisions to effectively plan and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22320

