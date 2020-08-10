martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
NETEC COVID-19 WEBINAR SERIES: SUPPLY MANAGEMENT AND INVENTORY CONTROL DURING COVID-19 – PART TWO

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 10 agosto 2020 Source: National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC). Published: 8/7/2020.
In this 56-minute webinar, participants discuss the principles of the Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) and other innovative approaches to assist with making informed decisions related to COVID-19 preparedness, mitigation, and response. Participants will learn how to articulate creative ways to manage reusable and disposable supplies and how to approach the need for substitution during the pandemic crisis.
(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23343

