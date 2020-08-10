NETEC COVID-19 WEBINAR SERIES: SUPPLY MANAGEMENT AND INVENTORY CONTROL DURING COVID-19 – PART TWO

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 10 agosto 2020 Source: National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC). Published: 8/7/2020.

In this 56-minute webinar, participants discuss the principles of the Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) and other innovative approaches to assist with making informed decisions related to COVID-19 preparedness, mitigation, and response. Participants will learn how to articulate creative ways to manage reusable and disposable supplies and how to approach the need for substitution during the pandemic crisis.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23343