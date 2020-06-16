NEED TO LOCATE SECOND SUSPECT IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 16 giugno 2020

Investigators from our homicide unit continue to seek justice in the murder of Christophe HERBLIN, an innocent business owner in southwest Calgary.

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the victim had responded to a break-and-enter alarm at his business, located in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W., around 3 a.m. Officers attended the scene and searched the business before clearing the location.

The victim then remained in the parking lot waiting for the business to be secured by a contractor until approximately 6 a.m., at which time it is believed at least three people returned to the scene and the fatal encounter occurred.

On June 3, 2020, Anthony Archie Michel CHRISTIAN, 26, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the homicide of Christophe HERBLIN.

We are now asking for the public’s help to locate a second suspect in this investigation, Tommie Boris HOLLOWAY, 31, of Calgary. He is approximately 6’ tall, weighing approximately 143 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of HOLLOWAY can be found on the City of Calgary Newsroom.

Our investigators would like to thank the media and members of the public for their help with this investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of HOLLOWAY is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips about this case can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/4110