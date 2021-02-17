NEED INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT OPTIONS? WATCH NEW LETTER OF CREDIT VIDEO. (EXPORT TODAY.)

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 The U.S. Commercial Service provides experienced exporters tips on growing international business.

Are Letters of Credit right for your business?

Protect your business while offering more favorable payment terms to your foreign buyer. Learn more in our latest video. [ https://www.trade.gov/letter-credit ]

*Virtual Services to Help You Export*

Connecting you to business opportunities in markets around the world as quickly and efficiently as possible is a priority for the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) especially during challenging times. Take advantage of our menu of *virtual export promotion services* [ https://www.trade.gov/virtual-services ], andlearn more about our refund policy to help you export with peace of mind.

Ready to begin or expand exporting? *

*Trade.gov/export-solutions [ https://www.trade.gov/export-solutions ] can help.

*View our free video series [ https://www.trade.gov/how-export-videos ] or contact your nearest U.S. Commercial Service office [ https://www.trade.gov/commercial-services-offices-us ].

