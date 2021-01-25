lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
NEED A LIFT? SPACEX LAUNCHES RECORD SPACECRAFT IN COSMIC RIDESHARE PROGRAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 25 gennaio 2021

By Helen Coster

(Reuters) – A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10 a.m. EST from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It flew south along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space, the company said.

The reusable rocket ferried 133 commercial and government spacecraft and 10 Starlink satellites to space – part of the company’s SmallSat Rideshare Program, which provides access to space for small satellite operators seeking a reliable, affordable ride to orbit, according to the company.

SpaceX delayed the launch one day because of unfavorable weather. On Jan. 22 Musk, also chief executive of Tesla Inc., wrote on Twitter: “Launching many small satellites for a wide range of customers tomorrow. Excited about offering low-cost access to orbit for small companies!”

SpaceX has previously launched to orbit more than 800 satellites of the several thousand needed to offer broadband internet globally, a $10 billion investment it estimates could generate $30 billion annually to help fund Musk’s interplanetary rocket program, called Starship.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/need-lift-spacex-launches-record-spacecraft-cosmic-rideshare-program/11950

