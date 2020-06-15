NEARLY HALF OF HIN LEONG FLEET IDLED AS OIL TRADER SEEKS BUYERS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 15 giugno 2020
The inability of Ocean Tankers’ vessels to trade, for whatever reason, is the clearest sign yet that the fleet is…
Related Stories
- CEVA Logistics agrees deal to expand in Africa
- Tata Power divests three capesizes in $213m block deal
- MOL and NYK to test coastal autonomous vessels with Nippon Foundation support
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132694/Nearly%20half%20of%20Hin%20Leong%20fleet%20idled%20as%20oil%20trader%20seeks%20buyers?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss